I sent him money when he was in school - Asake’s baby mama opens up about relationship

Adijat, the lady claiming to be the baby mama of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has opened up about her relationship with the singer when things were good.

Social media reports revealed that Adijat and Asake’s relationship produced an 11-year-old daughter named Zeenat.

Adijat surfaced after Asake's father, who is battling stroke, called out the singer for abandoning him in a video posted on social media. In a second video, Asake’s father, sitting alongside family members, including Adijat, made some demands on the singer.

They demanded that Asake buy an N50m house in Isale Eko that would generate rental income to support his father and ask for a DNA test for Zeenat.

However, in an interview with Bukky Majet, Adijat, a mother of one, opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with the singer.

Adijat claimed that she used to support Asake financially when he had nothing. She explained that while he was schooling in Osun State, they kept in touch, and she would often send him money from her thrift business.

She explained further that Asake’s father was always on hand to assist in taking care of Zeenat and would also encourage her to keep in touch with Asake when he was away at school.

Adijat noted that Asake finished school when Zeenat turned seven, claiming that this was when he suddenly changed and started giving attitude.

She added that Asake moved to Lekki when he returned to Lagos after he finished school, and that was when he stopped communicating with her and stopped picking up her calls.

After Asake stopped communicating with her, Adijat recalled that she got her mother involved, who called the singer to intervene. Adijat claimed Asake told her mother that she was trying to herself on him and even threatened to block her on all platforms.