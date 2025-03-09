I received the most precious gift - BBN's Nengi announces birth of baby girl

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi Rebecca Hampson has announced the birth of her baby girl, confirming the pregnancy rumours that have followed her for weeks.

She made the announcement on her official Instagram page on Sunday, March 9, confirming that her baby girl was born on Feb. 21.

Nengi shared pictures of her baby bump and clips of herself giving birth as she described the process as “the purest form of love”.

She wrote: “The purest form of love. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing is my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby. I love you more than words could ever explain; it’s us forever.”

Nengi’s announcement effectively puts to bed rumours of her pregnancy that have been spreading on social media in the past few weeks.

Recall that a blogger claimed that Nengi had welcomed a child with a married governor in February.

Reacting to the allegation, Nengi stated that she is not pregnant for any governor and that she is only responding to dignify the rumour because of attacks on her and the people she holds in the highest regard.

She wrote, “As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits, so let me be clear: I’m not pregnant for any Governor.

“I’ve chosen to speak cos this isn’t just an attack on me; it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life to be turned into something ugly.

“While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in peace, I wish y’all love and a happy Valentine’s weekend”.