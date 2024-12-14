‘I proposed to my love’, Tiktoker Peller personally tells Davido after proposing to Jarvis

Popular Nigerian Tiktoker Peller has personally informed afrobeat singer, Davido, of his proposal to his girlfriend, Jarvis, in a move that shows the high regard the younger Tiktoker holds for the singer.

In the moments following the proposal, Peller took to Davido’s Instagram comment section to inform him of the proposal. He wrote,

OBO, I proposed to my love

Recall that on Friday the Tiktoker announced to the world that he proposed to his girlfriend, Jarvis, as he shared a video of the proposal.

In the clip, Jarvis could be seen clearly taken aback by the proposal, which she thought was a prank.

The video captured the adorable moment Peller went on one bent knee at a restaurant with family and friends watching on in excitement.

Jarvis, who was caught off guard by surprise, was first hesitant to accept the ring, and after pressure from their friends, she said ‘yes,’ and the lovebirds shared a romantic moment of kiss and hug.

In his caption, Peller expressed how excited he is to walk down the aisle with his woman as he announced that their wedding would be held in 2025.

He wrote, “Congratulations to me, she said ‘yes,’ and she kissed me @realjadrolita. 2025 is for Japel”.

This development has added another celebrity wedding to the growing list scheduled for next year.

Last month, singer and skitmaker Olamide Ogunleye, better known as Oluwadolarz, proposed to his woman. The skitmaker via his Instagram page, shared a video of the moment he proposed to his woman and loved-up photos of them after the proposal. He revealed that he and his fiancee would be tying the knot in 2025.