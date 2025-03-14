I need your help - Asake's alleged father cries out over recent stroke

A man has gone viral after taking to social media, alleging that he is the father of Nigerian singer Asake,and revealing that he recently suffered a stroke.

In the video, the sickly man claimed that he had been struggling with his health since March and had not received any support from the music star.

I am Asake's father, the singer. When I had a stroke in March. The last time I saw him was in 2022 and when I call I'm he doesn't pick. I'm frustrated and that's why I'm appealing to you, I need your help.

Some unverified reports further claimed that Asake's father had abandoned him and his mother years ago, adding that the singer was raised by his mother.

The emotional plea has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of the claim, while others called on Asake to address the situation and others slammed him for not taking care of his own father.

See reactions below:

No matter what, Asake should first do the needful first . Assuming the man is not sick and he needs money, it’s another thing entirely …… Asake should please do the needful.

Even if he was not there, how can he be so inhumane to the extent that he can’t take care of his father? With all the millions he has, what is he making the money for when he can’t take care of his father?

He didn’t approach him all this while he had fame ever since he abandoned him?

Why are you coming out now to claim him??? Because he’s now rich abi?? deadbeats should remain in the land of the dead, stop trying to guilt trip the young man, you are only paying for ur crimes against him.