I love love - Mercy Aigbe on why she ignored family members' advice not to remarry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has opened up about the reaction she received from some family members when she decided to remarry.

Recall that Mercy Aigbe made headlines in 2022 when she finally came clean about her relationship with movie Marketer, Kazim Adeoti, who has four kids from his previous marriage.

After weeks of speculation, the actress confirmed their relationship, and they later tied the knot. Further down the line, she converted to her husband’s religion as she became a Muslim, giving herself the Muslim name, Hajia Minnah.

While the actress faced serious backlash in the public space, things were not all that different from within her family, as some of her family members questioned her decision to remarry, citing her age.

Speaking in an interview with her colleague Bimpe Akintunde on her talk show, Iriri Mi, Mercy Aigbe revealed that she didn’t allow the push back she got from said family members to deter her because she knew exactly what she wanted.

She said, “I love love, actually.

“What you said now, a lot of people do ask me, even some family members. They would be like, I’m close to 50 years old; what am I looking for? But I believe everybody knows what they want. What you want might be different from mine. I know what I saw, and I know what I wanted.

“I am the kind of person who loves to have a crown (husband) on my head and loves to be married. Maybe, if I’m still in my baby daddy’s house, I wouldn’t be known as Mercy Aigbe”.

Mercy Aigbe said she counts all the negative public reactions that have trailed her current marriage as just noise.

Reacting particularly to claims she turned her husband into a dummy, the mother of two fired back at her critics, saying people only talk about people above them.

