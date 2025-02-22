I hated the fact that my parents were famous - Clarence Peters

Clarence Peters, the renowned music video director, spoke about what it was like for him to be the child of famous parents.

He admitted that having famous parents caused him trauma, revealing that he didn’t like the fact that his father and mother were in the limelight.

Clarence is the son of Afro-Juju legend Shina Peters and Nollywood icon Clarion Chukwurah.

Speaking in a recent interview, Clarence revealed that the trauma he suffered growing up made him decide to remain behind the scenes at the early stage of his career.

He explained he suffered from impostor syndrome, a condition Google describes as a feeling of self-doubt that can cause people to feel like they aren't as talented or worthy as others.

Therefore, he noted that his condition made him prefer to remain out of the public eye even though his work was being recognised globally.

Clarence shed more light on this, recounting how he initially resisted putting his name on the music videos he directed until a close friend and colleague tricked him into it.

He said, “I grew up with famous parents, and some of my trauma stemmed from them being in the limelight—I didn’t like that.

“But then I realised I had a level of imposter syndrome. I didn’t even want to put my name on music videos, but a friend I used to edit with tricked me. He insisted on adding my name, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

Speaking further about dealing with impostor syndrome, Clarence revealed that he had initial doubts about his talent, saying that his mother was the only one who saw his potential from the start.

“I didn’t think I had the personality for it. I wasn’t even sure about my talent. The only person who was certain - even before I started exhibiting it - was my mother. She firmly believed that it’s in the genes.”