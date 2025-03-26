I don’t mean to be petty – Zlatan Ibile calls out online beggars and trolls

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has shared his thoughts on the culture of online begging, calling out social media users who constantly request giveaways from celebrities while also trolling them.
The singer recently appeared as a guest on The Drive-Time Show and spoke on his recent music project. While there, he expressed his frustration over how some individuals spend their entire day online, hopping from one celebrity's page to another, asking for financial assistance.
I don't mean to be petty but I know how people move on the internet. It's like these people are just there from morning till night and they are under your activities wanting giveaways. I don't know the reason but they always want. Just this afternoon I was just thinking to myself if these people are just online jumping from one celebrity to the other. I can't talk too much sha before they remind me that I was once there.
Reflecting on an experience where he tried to help someone in need, Zlatan explained that he prefers to support hardworking individuals rather than give money randomly.
One particular day I was wondering how to help but I didn't want to give random people money . So I went through people tweeting about their jobs and if I see that you say you're a tailor but there's nothing on your page about it, you must have posted about your services.
He recalled having to disqualify a woman in need because she had previously trolled him.
There was this lady so I checked her page and searched my name only to see that she has said something about me in 2020. People were telling me to forgive her, and it's easy for people to say but me I have the money to someone else.
