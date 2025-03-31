I didn't want to have kids with Kim Kardashian - Kanye West admits

Controversial American rapper Kanye 'Ye' West has sparked reactions after admitting that he never intended to have children with his ex-wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper expressed his regret during an interview with DJ Akademik, which was later streamed on Rumble. He stated that it was absolutely his fault.

"I picked her and it was absolutely my fault. I didn't want to have children with her after the first two months of being with her, that wasn't God's plan," he said.

Buy my issue with all these celebrities is, if you're not going to speak on my behalf on this situation in with my children, or where I was when I asked her to help years ago, don't talk about my political views.

West also expressed frustration regarding his co-parenting arrangement with Kardashian. Despite their divorce in 2022, the couple shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West questioned the fairness of their custody agreement, stating, "I don't got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids. So how's it joint custody?

In related developments, reports indicate that Kardashian has taken steps to limit their children's exposure to certain influences. According to sources, she halted a visit between their daughter, North, and West due to concerns over his associations with controversial figures, including Andrew Tate.

She has also been upset Kanye released a single featuring North alongside jailed Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex crime charges, and she is poised to apply for sole custody of their four children.