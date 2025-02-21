I apologise, forgive me - Nedu Wazobia pleads

Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has publicly apologised to anyone who may have been offended by his past remarks on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Nedu recently arranged a press conference in Lagos to address the speculations and rumours regarding himself, one of which was the sex-for-movie roles allegation. During the conference, he expressed remorse and sought forgiveness from those who felt hurt by his words.

I am a child of God and I serve God, I'm an Igbo boy in Enugu state and I don't hurt anybody and I can never hurt anyone'. If something I have said has hurt you personally, forgive.

He also took the opportunity to appreciate his fans and followers for their unwavering support, despite the controversies surrounding him.

To all my followers and fans, you guys have been so worried, thank you for your love. Thank you to those who have stuck with me, for those of you who know me and have said nothing, I understand, trust me. And for those who know me added my alcohol, thank you too. I forgive everybody and I love everybody.