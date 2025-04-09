'Hon Natasha Osawaru nee Idibia' - Reactions as 2baba's fiancée introduces herself

Honourable Natasha, the fiancée of controversial veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face or 2baba, has stirred up public reactions after she introduced herself to her colleagues in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The 30-year-old lawmaker, during plenary, has been caught in a now-circulating video clip saying, "Mr Speaker, my name is Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru nee Idibia" shortly before she burst into laughter.

This threw the House into a brief state of frenzy as she was teased for the proclamation and interrupted several times.

She then pleaded for some more time to put herself together before carrying on with her speech to second a motion earlier raised by a colleague.

Nigerians react

Reacting to this video, Nigerians have raised their eyebrows at her wrong usage of the term 'Nee' which is used in giving a married woman's maiden name after her surname.

Damilare Odulesi, DevOps Consultant & Trainer, commented on X,

Does she know what Nee means?

Eno, another X user replied,

You know I even paused for a second

Another user with the moniker, Frank Moore, wrote,

I confused oo. Abi na me be the mumu.

Going further to explain the error, a user with the handle @Wandelakanu_ commented,

Nee Idibia ??? Does she even know what "Nee" means ?? Shouldn't she have said Hon. Natasha Irobosa Idibia Nee Osarawu ?

The user @HowKilts replied,

Nee should mean her fathers name.

Concerned about the marriage ceremony, a user identified as Adewale Damilare wrote,

These guys are married already. But having it secretly isn't an honorable thing though!