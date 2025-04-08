Tuface’s lover, Natasha, loses minority leader position in Edo Assembly shake-up

The Edo State House of Assembly has removed Hon Natasha Osawaru Irobosa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Minority Leader, following the defection of four PDP lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Irobosa, known for her relationship with Nigerian music icon Tuface Idibia, was removed alongside the Majority Leader, Hon Charity Aiguobarueghian, and Chief Whip, Hon Yekini Idaiye.

Speaker of the House, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, announced the leadership changes during a plenary session, citing a letter from the state’s acting APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, which confirmed that PDP had lost its majority status.

Agbebaku stated that Hon Ibhamawu Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC, Esan West) would now serve as Majority Leader, while Hon Addeh Emakhu Isibor (APC, Esan North-East I) and Hon Lecky Hussein Mustapha (APC, Etsako West I) would take up the positions of Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip, respectively.

Despite the reshuffle, Agbebaku and his deputy, Hon Maria Edeko, both of the PDP, retained their leadership positions in the House.

However, the Speaker acknowledged that their tenure in these roles was uncertain given the shifting political dynamics.

“The PDP leadership in the state will present its nominees for principal officers to the House,” Agbebaku stated.