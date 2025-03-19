Hilda Dokubo reacts to Tinubu's state of emergency declaration in Rivers

As expected of his regime, am not surprised about all these at all.It is unconstitutional and illegal to suspend a democratically elected governor. Of all the states of emergency declared in Nigeria States, where has the governor been suspended? If there is issue of insecurity, is not the major responsibility of the president to restore order? How does suspending the governor bring peace? It is sad that this is happening in 2025 and in DEMOCRACY. We expect the Senate to remedy this anomaly and blunder by the president.