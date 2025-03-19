Hilda Dokubo reacts to Tinubu's state of emergency declaration in Rivers

Nigerian actress, Hilda Dokubo, has expressed her outrage over President Tinubu's recent decision to suspend the governor of Rivers State and declare a state of emergency.
Taking to Instagram on March 18, 2025, Dokubo slammed the president's announcement, calling it a ploy to "Capture the economic soul of Rivers State."
In her words,
State of emergency because for two years we have had peace! State of emergency because you want to capture the economic soul of Rivers state! State of emergency because of one man? Shameless! Perhaps Mr President should say he wants to annexed Rivers state!
In a nationwide broadcast earlier that evening, Tinubu announced the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu stated that the decision was necessary to restore order and prevent further escalation of the crisis.
“We cannot afford to let political instability threaten the peace and governance of Rivers State,” he declared.
His decision was met with disapproval from Nigerians in Rivers State and beyond, calling the action unconstitutional.
See reactions below:
The state of emergency was way too much. He could have called Fubara and Wike. He reversed democratic and legal decisions of lawmakers in Lagos to reinstalled an impeached speaker without calling *state of emergency*. So why such an act in Rivers state? Politics in Nigeria is just somehow.
This is one of the reasons why we support the Corp member's assertion. A terrible government.
As expected of his regime, am not surprised about all these at all.It is unconstitutional and illegal to suspend a democratically elected governor. Of all the states of emergency declared in Nigeria States, where has the governor been suspended? If there is issue of insecurity, is not the major responsibility of the president to restore order? How does suspending the governor bring peace? It is sad that this is happening in 2025 and in DEMOCRACY. We expect the Senate to remedy this anomaly and blunder by the president.
