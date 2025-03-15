He wants to cajole me - Asake reacts to reports of abandoning sick father

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has finally responded to reports that he abandoned his father after he fell ill.

Earlier in the week, Fatai Odunsi had publicly accused the singer of abandoning him in 2022 when a stroke hit him.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mr. Odunsi claimed the singer ignored his calls. He, therefore, appealed to the public for financial assistance.

In the video, Mr. Odunsi was accompanied by a man identified as Sonibare, who claimed to be his brother.

He said, “I am the father to Asake, who is singing. The last time I saw him was when this thing happened to me on March 29, 2022.

“He does not pick up my calls anytime I call him. Now I have become tired. I have been looking for this my brother and I recently met with him.”

The singer has now responded to the allegation, taking to social media on Friday with a cryptic message delivered in a Yoruba freestyle.

The former YBNL-signed singer came with his own allegation as he appeared to suggest his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his generosity.

He sang, “You can’t please the world. Whatever you do, do it for God and always remember the day you’ll die and meet your God.

“My people, can you see? Even my father wants to cajole me. I used to press money for him, and I did it with one mind.