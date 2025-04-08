Gospel singer Kekere Jesu dies in ghastly car accident in Ogun State

Nigerian gospel singer, Kekere Jesu, and three other gospel ministers have sadly lost their lives in a harrowing accident involving seven vehicles in Ogun state.
Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, confirmed that the crash occurred around 4 pm on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in the Gbara area on the Ikorodu-Sagamu road. The ghastly accident sadly claimed the lives of 18 people, including a rescue officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps who was at the scene at the time.
READ ALSO: 'Where is the security for children?' - Comedian Ali Baba on why Nigerians 'Japa'
In a statement, Shehu Mohammed, the corps marshal of the FRSC, expressed his sadness over the incident.
Speaking on the accident, he urged motorists to take responsibility for their actions as only one person walked away with an injury.
“The fatal multiple crash which occurred as a result of excessive speed and break failure at exactly 1600HRS in Gbara area of Ogun State involved 7 vehicles in the category of a white DAF truck with registration number T14007LA, Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AGL752YC, Honda saloon car bearing the registration number HET680, and a Nissan Pick up Van with registration number STF10204,” the statement reads.
READ ALSO: Why I still live like a poor man - Kizz Daniel stirs conversation about money
There was only one survivor from the crash that claimed 17 lives.
Others (vehicles involved in the crash) are; a Nissan Pick up Van with the following registration details STF10204 belonging to Nigeria Police Force, 2 Bajaj motorcycles with the registration numbers AGG448Q and PKA214WS, as well as a white DAF truck with no evidence of registration.
The multiple crash also involved 18 victims (12 male adults, 5 female adults and 1 female child). Out of the number, 17 victims were killed comprising of ( 11 male adults, 5 female adults,1 female child). Only 1 victim was rescued with injury.
ALSO READ: Early morning accident claims 7 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway