Gospel singer Kekere Jesu dies in ghastly car accident in Ogun State

Nigerian gospel singer, Kekere Jesu, and three other gospel ministers have sadly lost their lives in a harrowing accident involving seven vehicles in Ogun state.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, confirmed that the crash occurred around 4 pm on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in the Gbara area on the Ikorodu-Sagamu road. The ghastly accident sadly claimed the lives of 18 people, including a rescue officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps who was at the scene at the time.

In a statement, Shehu Mohammed, the corps marshal of the FRSC, expressed his sadness over the incident.

Speaking on the accident, he urged motorists to take responsibility for their actions as only one person walked away with an injury.

“The fatal multiple crash which occurred as a result of excessive speed and break failure at exactly 1600HRS in Gbara area of Ogun State involved 7 vehicles in the category of a white DAF truck with registration number T14007LA, Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AGL752YC, Honda saloon car bearing the registration number HET680, and a Nissan Pick up Van with registration number STF10204,” the statement reads.

There was only one survivor from the crash that claimed 17 lives.