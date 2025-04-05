Early morning accident claims 7 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than seven persons died in an early morning accident at the NIPCO filling station axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Okpe stated that the crash, which occurred at 7:00 a.m., involved a Mack truck marked SEY 363 YY, a tanker with registration number T2900L, and a bus marked LSD 180 YA.

The FRSC spokesperson said that 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising 13 men and two women, adding that four people were injured while seven people died.

She said that the accident occurred due to the speed and loss of control of the Mack truck driver, who rammed into the two other vehicles.

”The injured victims were taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital, Ibafo, while the deceased were taken to Idera morgue Sagamu,” she said.

The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, sympathised with the families of the crash victims.