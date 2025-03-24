"God has never told me not to wear earrings or wigs" - Tope Alabi replies critics

Renowned gospel singer Tope Alabi has addressed critics who question her fashion choices, making it clear that her decision to cover her hair and wear accessories is personal, not divine instruction.
The singer addressed critics in a recent livestream session, explaining that everything she does is calculated. She stated that she has always loved fashion but previously could not afford her taste, which was why she had a minimalistic look at the beginning of her career.
"I love beauty and fashion but I don't have the money for it. God has never once told me never to wear earrings, necklaces or wigs, never," she asserted.
The hair that I cover in church was never under God's direction, I did that under my own initiative, it was intentional. I told myself that anywhere I want to minister, I would cover my hair unless I'm called to sing impromptu when I'm wearing my wig.
She also addressed concerns about her minimalist approach to jewellery, stating that her appearance often aligns with the themes of her music videos.
If you see me in any video where I'm not wearing earrings, just know it is because I decided not to because the meaning of the song does not warrant earrings. I'm a theater practitioner to the core so I know what look fits each song.
When I want to shoot my videos I know how to dress for each video. Back then people used to see me eating small earrings, they just didn't know that I only wore smaller earrings because I couldn't afford big ones. I also considered the theme of the video shoot and the location. Do suffering people wear earrings?
ALSO READ: Pastor Femi Lazarus reveals how gospel artists charge $10K to perform in church