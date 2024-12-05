Fire guts actress Mercy Aigbe's home in Lagos

Veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed that her multi-million naira home in Lagos was burnt down in a fire.

On December 4, 2024, the actress took to Instagram to post a video showing the damage to her home. The house which once gallantly stood had been turned to soot by the flames, bright curtains, and furniture turned to black by the fire, and the wooden panels of the structure exposed.

Expressing her pain over the loss, the actress wrote, "Devastated ! Thank God no life was lost! It is well."

Disheartened by the news, fans, followers, and celebrities alike empathised with the actress in the comment section.

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola commented, "So so so so sorry about this. God will multiply this loss 1000 fold in Jesus name. Amen,🙏🏽" actress Olayode Juliana wrote, "OMG I’m so sorry Auntie, may God replenish you🙏🙏"

Nancy Isime commented, "Oh noooo! So sorry Big Sis😢" and Omowunmi Dada expressed her surprise saying, "Oh my God! I’m so so sorry for the loss Auntie. May God replenish this in a thousand Fold in Jesus name🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"