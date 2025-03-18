"The best have left": Enioluwa’s comment on doctor's 'japa' stirs reactions

Nigerian influencer and media personality, Enioluwa, has sparked a heated debate on Twitter (now X) after commenting on the growing scarcity of doctors in Nigeria.

His statement, which was made in response to the recent #MatchDay2025 celebrations, highlighted concerns over the mass emigration of medical professionals from the country. In his post, he expressed his concern about the number of doctors left and how it would affect patients.

"Very soon, there won't be enough Doctors to treat people in Nigeria. The best of that field will have left the country. Congratulations to you all on your #MatchDay2025. You deserve to exist in a country that rewards your hard work," the actor wrote.

His post sparked reactions on the microblogging platform, as would be expected. While some people agreed with him on the scarcity of medical personnel, others slammed him for saying that the 'best of the field' would be the ones leaving Nigeria; suggesting it undermined the competence of doctors who have remained in the country.

See some reactions below:

Very soon? There’s not enough doctors right now.

I remember the last time I followed my late dad for an appointment in LUTH,we got there early, dropped a card but a nurse announced that consultants are few because they have all travelled out and the ones available will attend to few. My dad died 5 months later.

Very soon??? Have you seen how little we are already in government hospitals??? Nobody Dey again

This statement is wrong Boss. It's insulting to those who are home doing their best with the limited resources. Na money never make some of them leave not brilliance. Please advocate and encourage those who are still around to care for our family home .

You can complain about the numbers but do not infer that the ones who left are better.

What you are telling me is that the comprehension problem even affects educated doctors???? Because why are they reading this tweet as he is saying the best did not match!! Maybe it’s just anger and sadness, if not, we seriously have a problem.