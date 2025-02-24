Diddy's lawyer quits sex-trafficking case ahead of trial

Things have taken a turn for the worse for incarcerated star Sean Diddy Combs as one of his lawyers quits ahead of the sex trafficking trial.

Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw in February 2025 through a Manhattan federal court affidavit.

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Ricco wrote, “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

Ricco didn’t elaborate on why he wanted to step down but noted the decision came after speaking with Combs’ lead counsel Marc Agnifilo. However, his resignation won’t be official until a judge signs off on it, and the judge must find sufficient reason to approve such a request before Ricco can step down.

The disgraced rapper was arrested on Monday, September 17, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in Manhattan and was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations The singer also faced a barrage of sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against him, starting with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

He has been in custody since then and has been prepping for his trial on the charges of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and racketeering, among others. Earlier in February, Diddy was rushed out of prison to a hospital and the late-night transfer was carried out to avoid attracting the notice of other prisoners or prison authorities.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital for an MRI scan (a noninvasive procedure that uses high-resolution images from the MRI machine to evaluate the organs, tissues, and skeletal system), according to multiple sources who also confirmed this to the news outlet.