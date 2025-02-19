Dear God, come through for us - Portable's second wife Ashabi Simple in tears

A day after controversial Nigerian singer Portable was declared wanted by the Ogun State government, his second wife, Ashabi Simple, has tearfully pleaded with God for mercy in a new video.

She took to her Instagram story on February 18, 2025, posting prayers on behalf of her husband. In the video, she prayed for a change in Portable's situation espectially for the sake of his loved ones.

"Lord please, we pray for forgiveness and mercy. Lord please, come through for us. I can't even help myself and I'm so tired," she cried.

God please, there's no power above yours and there is nothing you can't do. God please! If not for anyone's sake, please for the sake of those he has genuinely made happy before now. God please, just come through.

On February 18, 2025, the police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the warrant of arrest had been issued against him by the magistrates court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

He is wanted for the offenses of conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and attempted murder by recruiting armed thugs who conspired and attacked officials of against the Ministry of Physical Planning and urban Development, Ota zonal office. The offenses were committed at Oke-Osa, Tigbo ilu, Ota Ogun state on the 5th of February.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine of Portable's associates before a magistrates’ court in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The defendants were named —Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26)—pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were then granted bail to each defendant in the sum of N5 million, with sureties, who must be licensed bondmen registered with the Ogun State government.