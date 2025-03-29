Davido produces Cubana Chief Priest's song as socialite ventures into music

Nigerian afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he was the executive producer on his friend Cubana Chief Priest’s new song.

The socialite had earlier teased a snippet of his upcoming track ‘More Money’ from his album ‘CP No Small’ in an Instagram reel on March 27.

The video showed him vibing energetically to the beat as he gave fans a taste of what’s to come.

In the caption of the post, he revealed Davido as the executive producer, noting that he ensured the project hits all the right notes. “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” he wrote, hyping up the collaboration.

Davido has now confirmed what his friend Cubana Chief Priest had teased earlier, also revealing when the song will be released.

He wrote, “I executively produced CP’s new song, which is coming out on his birthday. I sat him there and directed him well.”

Cubana Chief Priest has never been one to shy away from showing how much he loves Davido. While celebrating the singer’s 32nd birthday last year, the socialite made a promise to be there for him for life. He noted how people will continue to be envious of him as he rained prayers on him.

Similarly, last October, Cubana Chief Priest expressed excitement at being a member of 30BG after Davido’s father announced his latest business venture, a new power plant. The socialite expressed pride at her accomplishment.