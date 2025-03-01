Chloe Bailey unfollows Burna Boy on Instagram as the sex-for-Lambo saga gets a new twist.

The blowback of the sex-for-lambo saga rocking Nigerian singer Burna Boy has started after the Grammy award winner was unfollowed on Instagram by his alleged American girlfriend, Chloe Bailey.

The saga started on Thursday when audio surfaced online of Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje narrating how Burna slept with her and didn’t fulfil his promise of giving her a Lamborghini.

So far, Burna’s only response to the allegation is a video he posted on social media on Friday, where he dropped a freestyle, singing, “If you are not getting me, forget about it. I no buy Lambo; is that why you are shouting? Dem dey. Where dem dey?”

Checks on Burna’s Instagram account show Chloe has unfollowed him, seemingly in reaction to the sex-for-lamb incident.

On Friday, Chloe appeared to have reacted to the sex-for-lambo drama involving her man when she wrote on social media, “Everything is working out for me 😍✨✨."

When Chloe made the post, it gave off the impression that she was unbothered by the drama. However, her latest act of unfollowing Burna suggests otherwise.

Recall that Burna and Chloe sparked dating rumours last December when the duo was captured getting cosy in a private section of a club in Nigeria.

Appearing to confirm their affair in February, Burna surprised Chloe with a matching Rolex wristwatch during a romantic dinner date in Lagos.

Meanwhile, reacting to the sex-for-Lambo saga, controversial Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze said, “Women, please stop selling your body for a Lamborghini. And please, men, una no get action? Una no fit talk to women? Which one is Lamborghini?

“Una wan sleep with a woman, and she’s requesting a Lamborghini in exchange. Burna Boy, correct guy, you try. Burst them.

"The government needs to look into this. It cannot be okay for a girl to believe that she can get a car or a house by sleeping with a guy.”

Meanwhile, there has been a new twist in the entire sex-for-Lambo saga, as Sophia announced that her dream car has finally arrived.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, the socialite posted a video of the Lamborghini arriving at her house on the back of an articulated truck on her Instagram story to announce the development.