Burna Boy acted like a coward - Angela Okorie defends Sophia in sex-for-Lambo saga

How do y’all live without empathy? As a public figure, GOD placed you there to be a voice. You got lots of people following you, and you should positively impact people’s lives.

Be a character to emulate. Be bold, Be the voice people wanna listen to, pls guys let’s learn how to treat our women nice; how a man treats a woman tells the kind of family he came from, only a coward and a man with low self-esteem will deceive a girl to sleep with her, and came on social media to laugh about it. Why? I mean, like, no real man will do that; real men do as they say, Omo low key e still get people wey Dey run am for girls when they like.

Talk less of a mega superstar. I am disappointed.

A lot of male celebrities are on this table and are Bad,

This message is not just for one person is for everybody,

Let’s learn how to treat people well; the world is so hard right now; we need more good people to heal the world.

Everything is so expensive, and some of these people are just trying to survive, as I will always say, to enjoy life but hurt nobody. Remember, there’s God who sees everything,

It doesn’t take anything to do the right thing,

Be more human. The universe is watching whatever you do. You take it as a loan. It must come back to you.

Lots of love from your one and only.