Burna Boy acted like a coward - Angela Okorie defends Sophia in sex-for-Lambo saga

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has berated Afrobeats singer Burna Boy over his role in the sex-for-Lambo saga with socialite Sophia Egbueje.
Weighing in on the controversy, Angela declared that she is disappointed in the Grammy award winner, accusing him of deceiving Sophia as only a cowardly man with low self-esteem would do.
Recall that the saga started last week after leaked audio surfaced online of Sophia narrating to a friend on the phone how Burna slept with her and didn’t fulfill his promise of buying her a Lamborghini.
However, giving her assessment of the saga in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Angela explained that though she is not in support of prostitution, it had to be said that Burna took advantage of Sophia because the socialite made him aware of her price before they got down.
The controversial actress, therefore, admonished the public to learn how to treat others, saying more good people are needed to heal the world.
She wrote, “For the record, I am not encouraging prostitution.
How do y’all live without empathy? As a public figure, GOD placed you there to be a voice. You got lots of people following you, and you should positively impact people’s lives.
Be a character to emulate. Be bold, Be the voice people wanna listen to, pls guys let’s learn how to treat our women nice; how a man treats a woman tells the kind of family he came from, only a coward and a man with low self-esteem will deceive a girl to sleep with her, and came on social media to laugh about it. Why? I mean, like, no real man will do that; real men do as they say, Omo low key e still get people wey Dey run am for girls when they like.
Talk less of a mega superstar. I am disappointed.
A lot of male celebrities are on this table and are Bad,
This message is not just for one person is for everybody,
Let’s learn how to treat people well; the world is so hard right now; we need more good people to heal the world.
Everything is so expensive, and some of these people are just trying to survive, as I will always say, to enjoy life but hurt nobody. Remember, there’s God who sees everything,
It doesn’t take anything to do the right thing,
Be more human. The universe is watching whatever you do. You take it as a loan. It must come back to you.
Lots of love from your one and only.
