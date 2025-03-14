Beauty isn't rare anymore; people buy it - Mary Remmy Njoku tells women

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has addressed women, telling them to prioritise intelligence and growth over physical beauty.

Taking to Instagram on March 14, 2025, the opinionated actress stated that physical beauty is no longer rare, as money can buy enhancements, but intelligence and personal growth remain invaluable.

She wrote, "But here’s the thing: beauty isn’t rare anymore. It’s not a big deal to be beautiful. Anyone with money can alter their looks. What will truly make you stand out is your mind. Develop your brain. Invest in your skills. Build your knowledge. Because while you can buy a new body, you can’t buy a new brain."

She further criticised the growing trend of cosmetic surgeries, particularly Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), stating that physical transformations have become widely accessible, and no longer as rare as they used to be.

BBL is buy one, get one free. You can't alter your brain, but you can develop it. So while you’re busy getting a nose job and buying new boobs, make sure you set aside some budget for your personal growth. Because a BBL without a brain? That’s a disaster waiting to happen. SUBSTANCE over SURFACE.

The actress' stance resonated with some of her followers who voiced their agreement in the comment section.

See reactions below:

Finally someone said it. Even If beauty take you to places, without smart brains, you'll be chased out from that circle! 🙄

take home… you can’t alter your brain…rather you can develop it!!!!!!

Some women no go like this ooooo hmmmm