BBNaija's Teddy A celebrates wife, Bam Bam over film success

Former Big Brother Naija star and singer, Teddy A, has taken to social media to shower praises on his wife, Bam Bam, for the success of her film Love in Every Word.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on March 9, 2025, he highlighted her hard work, talent, and dedication, stating that he was excited to see her getting the recognition she deserves.

Bamike mi, my rare fabric, iyawo mi, i’m so glad the world is finally seeing your th awesomeness on screen, off screen you’re the same, effortlessly classy, gentle, a wonderful mother, kind, so intelligent, hardworking, super talented, adorable, stubborn 😂, sweet, full of value, high morals and most of all God fearing.

Teddy A went on to express his confidence in her career, stressing that her journey in Nollywood is only just beginning.

I can’t wait to see you feature in the BIGGEST projects in Nollywood, the world is yours and I’m here rooting for you all the way. I love you so much and I’m here to say keep killing it. Delay is never denial. I’m so proud of you baby!

Bam Bam took to his comment section to thank him and express her love for him, “Baby… I’m blushing like a fool! 😍 Odogwu’m, thank you, thank you for seeing me, for loving me, and for being my biggest cheerleader. Your support means the world to me. I love how you love all of me like that… and I love you even more for it. Always and forever, my king. ❤️”

The movie, 'Love in Every Word' which Bam Bam starred in was released on YouTube on March 8, 2025, raked up a whopping 2.5million million views in 24 hours. Fans since have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Bam Bam, applauding her success and admiring the couple’s unwavering love and support for each other.