BBNaija's Nengi confirms pregnancy, debunks speculations about paternity

Former Big Brother Naija star Nengi has officially confirmed her pregnancy, addressing the swirling rumours about the paternity of her unborn child.

Taking to X on February 11, 2025, Nengi ended the speculations linking her pregnancy to the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. Nengi expressed her frustration with the persistent rumours, emphasising that the speculations not only affect her but also involve individuals she deeply respects.

She wrote, "As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear: I’m not pregnant for any governor."

The reality TV star stressed her refusal to allow her pregnancy to be sullied with false reports and made ugly.

I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life be turned into something ugly. While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.

Her confirmation sparked different reactions from social media users, with many still shocked by the mere fact.

What???, Nengi is pregnant?

Wait nengi is pregnant? Lmao I really don’t be following these people after the show. Congratulations to her