If you’re hoping to take the next big step in your family journey or simply curious about whether you’re expecting, a pregnancy test kit or strip can give you the clarity you need—quickly and from the comfort of your own home.

What Are Pregnancy Test Kits & Strips?

Pregnancy test kits and strips are diagnostic tools that detect the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in your urine.

hCG is a hormone produced by the placenta shortly after an embryo attaches to the uterine lining, which is why it’s an accurate marker for pregnancy. hCG can be found in your urine or blood within 10 to 11 days after conception, which is when a sperm fertilizes an egg.

These tests are simple to use, provide results in a matter of minutes, and can give you peace of mind with just a small sample of urine. They come in a variety of formats, each with unique features to suit your preferences.

How Do Pregnancy Test Kits Work?

Pregnancy tests work by identifying hCG, the pregnancy hormone. After fertilization, the embryo implants in the uterine lining, and the body begins producing hCG. This hormone is present in the urine of pregnant women, and test strips or sticks are designed to react when they detect the presence of hCG.

These tests usually detect hCG levels as low as 25 mIU/mL, which is enough for accurate results once you've missed your period. The higher the level of hCG, the more likely you are to get a positive result.

How to Use Pregnancy Test Kits and Strips

Using a pregnancy test is typically simple, but there are a few important steps to follow to ensure you get the most accurate result. Choose the Right Test for You : Consider factors like accuracy, price, and how you feel about reading results (if you prefer a digital readout over a line). For first-time users, a digital test might offer more clarity, while experienced users may be comfortable with a test strip or stick.



When to Test: It’s recommended to test after a missed period, as the levels of hCG will be higher by this time. For the most accurate results, test first thing in the morning, when your urine is most concentrated. However, some tests claim to be accurate even before a missed period, so check the packaging for specific guidelines.



Collect the Urine Sample: For test strips, you’ll need a clean cup to collect urine, while for midstream tests and digital tests, you can urinate directly onto the test stick. Aim for a steady stream to ensure a good result.

Wait for Results: Most tests will give you results in 3 to 5 minutes, though some might take a little longer. Avoid reading the result after the recommended time, as it could be inaccurate.

Types of Pregnancy Test Kits & Strips

Pregnancy tests generally fall into three main categories: test strips, test sticks, and digital tests. Each has its own set of features and benefits. Let’s break them down.

Pregnancy Test Strips

Pregnancy test (PT) strips are thin, flexible strips that you dip into a urine sample (usually collected in a clean cup) to get your result. They’re the most affordable option available. A PT strip should be able to detect pregnancy around 7–10 days after conception. How They Work: When you dip the strip in urine, it reacts to the hCG hormone. If the hormone is detected, you’ll see a colored line or symbol appear in the test window, indicating a positive result.

Key Features: Affordable: The lowest-cost option for home pregnancy tests.

Quick Results: Typically within 3-5 minutes.

Easy to Use: Dip the strip into urine and wait for results.

Compact and Portable: Great for discreet testing. Price: ₦140 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use a Pregnancy Test Strip

Step 1: Pee into a clean container.

Step 2: Carefully remove the test strip from its packet. Hold it at the colored end and avoid touching the test strip at the center or at the end of the arrow.

Step 3: Holding the test strip vertically, dip the arrow end of the test strip into the urine and avoid dipping it past the MAX line.

Step 4: After about 5 seconds, remove the test strip. Place the MAX side up on a dry, clean surface and wait for the result.

Pregnancy Test Sticks (Midstream Tests)

Pregnancy test sticks are the most common types of pregnancy tests. Test sticks, or midstream tests, are similar to test strips but come pre-packaged in a plastic casing. They are easy to use, as you can directly pee on the stick.

How They Work: You urinate directly onto the absorbent tip of the stick. The hCG hormone will trigger a reaction, showing you the result in the test window—either a “+” for positive or a “-” for negative.

Key Features: Convenient: No need for a cup; just pee directly onto the stick.

Accurate Results: Known for high accuracy and reliability.

Clear Results: Most sticks have a clear "+" or "-" indicator, which makes them easy to interpret. Price: ₦1,900 - ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Shop Asset Pharmacy

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use Pregnancy Test Sticks (Midstream Tests)

Step 1: Read the Instructions

Always read the instructions to ensure you're using the test correctly, as different tests may have slight variations.

Step 2: Check the Expiry Date

Make sure the test isn’t expired to avoid inaccurate results.

Step 3: Choose the Right Time to Test

For the best results, test first thing in the morning when your urine is most concentrated. If testing before a missed period, some tests work as early as 5 days before, but testing after your missed period is usually more reliable.

Step 4: Collect the Test Stick

Remove the test stick and avoid touching the absorbent tip. Place the test on a clean surface if needed.

Step 5: Position the Test Stick

Hold the stick by the plastic end. Urinate directly onto the absorbent tip for 5-10 seconds, or dip it in a urine sample as instructed.

Step 6: Wait for the Result

Place the test on a flat surface and wait 3-5 minutes for the result. Don’t read the test after the time stated in the instructions.

Step 7: Read the Results Negative : One line means you're not pregnant. Positive : Two lines (even faint) mean you're pregnant.



Digital Pregnancy Tests

Digital pregnancy tests are high-tech, offering clear, unambiguous results, usually displayed as “Pregnant” or “Not Pregnant” on a small screen. They are often favored for their easy-to-read, straightforward results.

How They Work: Like the midstream test, you either dip the stick into your urine or pee directly onto the absorbent tip. The digital reader will analyze the sample and display the result within a few minutes. Key Features: Highly Accurate: They provide the same accuracy as other types but with a clearer format.

Easy to Understand: No confusion over lines—just a clear “Pregnant” or “Not Pregnant” message.

Advanced Features: Some digital tests even show how many weeks along you are. Price: ₦34,500 Where to Buy: OneHealthNG

While digital tests tend to be more expensive, many people find them worth the investment due to their ease of use and clear results. However, if you’re looking for affordability and reliability, test strips are a great budget-friendly option.

Remember, while pregnancy tests are highly reliable, if you get a negative result but still suspect you're pregnant, consider testing again a few days later or scheduling an appointment with your healthcare provider.