Annie Idibia returns to social media, deletes pictures amid separation

Reality TV star and estranged wife of singer 2Baba, Annie Idibia, has returned to social media following her hiatus since January 2025.

The actress was seen on Instagram on March 26, 2025, liking Ini Edo's latest post. However, it was soon observed that her page had been cleared, and all pictures over the past few years had been deleted, except an old story highlight of their daughter Olivia.

Even though all her pictures were deleted, all her previously posted reels were still intact, including the ones of herself and her estranged husband.

Her fans and followers promptly took to social media to celebrate her return, voicing their support for her.

See reactions below:

I pray God gives her all the peace she needs ….. and strength to get through this

E no go better for anyone wey go bully this woman for here

I pray God heals her, it’s not easy to lose the love you loved the most

I pray that the peace of the Lord be and abide with her. The strength to carry on will be bestowed on her 🙏🙏

Annie went off the grid in January after 2Baba took to Instagram to post a video announcing that they were separated and getting a divorce. The news took social media by storm immediately after his initial post. However, shortly after the post was made, it was deleted and replaced with another, claiming that his account was hacked.

2Baba then posted a video of himself affirming that the news about their divorce was real, saying, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now. and currently filed divorce."