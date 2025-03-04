Actress Angela Okorie speaks against 'I owe nobody anything' mentality

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has voiced out against the prominent 'I owe nobody anything' mentality, stressing that people do have obligations to others.
The Nollywood actress took to Instagram on March 2, 2025, with a post saying, "I owe nobody this, I owe nobody that.. that’s how we got to this level of irresponsibility, broken relationships and a reckless society. Don’t let anybody lie to you. You owe people RESPECT, you owe people EMPATHY, COMPASSION, REGARDS, GOOD CHARACTER and ACCOUNTABILITY.!!"
Okorie’s statement quickly gained traction online, with many agreeing with her while others defended the belief that individuals should not be burdened by societal expectations.
That sentence U OWN NO ONE NOTHING has mislead a lot of people.This is pure fact
Thank you. Some don’t even care about how their behavior and character affect others, all they care about their is fake image.
I always say this to people. As a friend, you owe me love and compassion, you owe me the truth, kindness, empathy etc.
One should not anticipate love and respect from others, as these sentiments are not owed based solely on personal belief. Such qualities are cultivated through interactions and are founded on mutual exchange. While one is not obligated to extend love and kindness to strangers, a compassionate heart acts out of empathy without expecting anything in return. The notion of entitlement to love and respect is misguided and undermines their genuine essence.
Finally something we both agree on. Anyone who always says they don’t owe anyone anything is usually a person with little or no accountability.
We owe ourselves, families, close friends, colleagues etc. we don’t owe everyone the same thing but we owe people something even if it’s as simple as dignity.
Nah u know who u owe, I owe nobody sh*t
I keep saying it. And I will keep saying it. YOU OWE THE SOCIETY RESPECT AND GOOD MORALS. If u like cry 😂😂😂