Actor Uche Maduagwu slams 2Baba's new fiance for accepting his proposal

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has weighed in on 2Baba's decision to propose marriage to Edo State lawmaker Natasha amid his public split from his wife Annie Idibia.
The outraged actor addressed Natasha in an Instagram post on February 13, 2025, telling her that accepting a proposal from a legally married man is 'morally bankrupt'.
He wrote, "Natasha, Stop R*diculing the #IMAGE of The Edo State House of Assembly with your buffo*nery. Accepting Marriage Proposal from a #MARRIED man in public is the height of MORAL Bankr*ptcy."
Expressing concern over how the situation paints Edo State in a negative light, Maduagwu questioned Natasha’s integrity, stating, "Why are you making Edo State the centre of R*dicule in Nigeria? In the History of the Edo State House of Assembly members, nobody has displayed this level of moral turpitude."
The actor also slammed 2Baba for embarrassing Annie, in a separate post. He called for Hon. Natasha's immediate resignation.
Even if 2baba is Spiritually conf*sed, we expect better from the DEPUTY MAJORITY LEADER of #Edo House of Assembly, Natasha, can you try this prep*sterous behaviour if you were a Legislature in #America or #UK or in Ghana? ☹️ If you can not maintain Moral Decor*m in public, how do you want to represent the great people of Edo State effectively in the Edo State House of Assembly? Kindly RESIGN.
His outrage follows 2Baba's public proposal to the lawmaker after rumours of their relationship hit the internet. The singer himself confirmed the speculation and even voiced his intentions to marry her, stating that Annie would be fine.