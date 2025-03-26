Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi welcome first child after challenging journey

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Eemi Oluwa.

The couple shared the emotional journey leading up to their son's birth, revealing the challenges they faced, including a difficult medical discovery, prolonged bed rest, and 80 days of faith-filled visits to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The actor posted a video of himself, his wife and their newborn with the caption, "From an unexpected and unsettling medical discovery… to complete bedrest. From juggling demanding work schedules… to hopping on flights, both locally and internationally."

He explained how their journey to parenthood was charcaterised by time apart and a lot of waiting on God.

From being apart… to finally being together.From an early arrival… to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing. From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and 3 days (that’s 80 days of faith). Our story is living proof that God is God — unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end. We’ve been blessed with a WONDER. We’ve been blessed with EEMI OLUWA — the BREATH OF GOD.

This isn’t a podcast.It’s just two people sharing their journey — unfiltered, heartfelt, and full of grace — to encourage someone out there.

Remi started his fans and follower's new year in 2024 with the big news of his court wedding. He had gone to America to see his woman and surprised her with a ring, and she was indeed surprised because, according to him, she did not believe it until he put the ring on her finger.