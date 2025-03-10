Actor Baba Tee admits 'short' sexual affair with Ijoba Lande's wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, widely known as Baba Tee, has admitted that he had a “short” sexual experience with Dara, comedian and skit maker, Ganiyu Morufu, aka Lande’s wife.

The actor and comedian finally revealed this in a live interview with socialite, Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday.

This comes shortly after he earlier denied being involved with Lande's wife, challenging Lande to bring evidence that he truly slept with his wife or face the law because the comedian had defamed him.

Lande recently had an interview where he claimed that his wife left him after he discovered her alleged infidelity, stating that at least 21 men in the entertainment industry were involved with her.

Baba Tee was among those he called out in a viral post and during the interview itself.

To counter the allegation, Baba Tee denied the affair, stating that he only met Lande’s wife once and it was last year through actress, Marygold.

The 45-year-old actor went further to explain that Marygold introduced her as a content creator and upcoming artist, adding that he only discovered her true identity after overhearing a conversation between her and Marygold.

In a new twist, however, Baba Tee has admitted to sleeping with Lande’s wife while claiming that it was a short sexual relationship that was never meant to happen but did because he was drunk while playing ‘Truth or Dare’ game with Dara and Marygold.

He said,

When Marygold and Dara came to my house. She (Marygold) claimed that she wanted me to be an MC for an upcoming programme of hers despite not telling me that she was coming with anyone. She introduced Dara as a content creator and not as Lande’s wife. They began to ask if I had a Qatar connection before the ‘Truth or Dare’ game suggestion came up.

So immediately we began the game, Marygold went completely naked and was daring me consistently to Dara while she kept taking alcohol as a choice of not wanting to do the tasks that I demanded from her. Rather than throwing more ‘Truth’ to me, they were hurling ‘Dare’ at me.“Marygold now dared Dara to let me have a ‘quick’ sexual intercourse with her and she (Dara) obliged.

So, the reason I said I never slept with Lande’s wife was because Marygold never introduced her as that to me, she called her a content creator. I will not deny that I had a short sexual intercourse with her, it is the first time I am saying it. It is now that I discovered that it was a set-up by both of them to malign my personality.

Upon hearing the truth, Esabod advised Baba Tee to formally apologise to Lande because it was more like a betrayal because the actor had earlier denied that he slept with his wife and threatened the comedian with a lawsuit.