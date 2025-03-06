Actor Akah Nnani addresses men amid Senator Natasha's lawsuit against Akpabio

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani has broken his silence on the ongoing legal battle between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urging men to take a stand against injustice.
In a video shared to his Instagram on March 6, 2025, Nnani expressed his deep concern over the state of gender justice in Nigeria, questioning the safety of women in power and the broader implications for everyday Nigerian women.
There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Today, I choose to speak. This is not just about one woman. This is about a system that has failed to protect its own. If a female senator is not safe, then who is? If a woman in power is ridiculed for speaking up, then what happens to the girl on the street, the woman in the workplace, the child in a classroom?
He urged men to use their voices to speak against violence perpetuated against women, stressing that injustice cannot continue to prevail.
Good men, where are you? Men with voices, influence, power and integrity must do something. We cannot keep looking away. We cannot let injustice become culture. We cannot let our daughters inherit a world where their voices are drowned out by mockery, where their pain is entertainment, and where their dignity is negotiable.
This is not a fight for women alone. This is a call to men. To raise daughters who won’t turn to prostitution and sons who will shun the call of wisdom for illegal wealth. To fathers, to brothers, to leaders, to all who claim to stand for truth. We must do better. Listen to this piece. I hope it stirs something in you. Let it remind you that silence is not neutrality—it is complicity. Is this my country? No, this is not my home.
Recall that allegations of sexual harassment were made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Hon. Natasha during an interview on Arise Television, after which Mrs. Unoma Akpabio filed a lawsuit against Akpoti-Uduagha. The situation has since spiralled, leading to a mockery of Natasha's allegations, which has sparked discussion and outrage.