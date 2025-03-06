Actor Akah Nnani addresses men amid Senator Natasha's lawsuit against Akpabio

This is not a fight for women alone. This is a call to men. To raise daughters who won’t turn to prostitution and sons who will shun the call of wisdom for illegal wealth. To fathers, to brothers, to leaders, to all who claim to stand for truth. We must do better. Listen to this piece. I hope it stirs something in you. Let it remind you that silence is not neutrality—it is complicity. Is this my country? No, this is not my home.