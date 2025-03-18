5 Nigerian celebrities whose family drama rocked social media

Family drama is nothing new in this life, but when celebrities are involved, it becomes a public spectacle. These five Nigerian stars have seen their personal lives dissected and debated online, proving that fame often comes with its fair share of drama.

Here are five Nigerian celebrities whose family drama shook social media.

1. Mohbad – The Posthumous Feud Between His Family and Wife

The tragic passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad in September 2023 not only left fans devastated but also led to a bitter feud between his family and his wife, Wunmi for years. Following his death, his father, Joseph Aloba, repeatedly clashed with Wunmi over issues surrounding Mohbad’s properties, his son Liam's paternity, and the cause of his death. The drama escalated with public accusations, DNA test demands, and a deep divide within his fanbase. Wunmi has repeatedly beckoned on the public to urge Mr Aloba to allow for a proper burial of her late husband.

2. Phyna – Public Fallout with Her Father Over Money

Big Brother Naija winner Phyna shocked many when she publicly called out her family, particularly her father, for making financial demands she felt were unreasonable. The reality TV star expressed frustration over being treated as a cash machine by her relatives, claiming they felt entitled to her wealth. The drama took an unexpected turn when her father allegedly responded, stating that he deserved to benefit from her success. Fans took sides, with some sympathising with Phyna, while others criticised her for bringing family issues to social media.

3. Asake – Father Calls Him Out Over Neglect

Social media was recently thrown into chaos when a man; Fatai Odunsi, later confirmed to be Asake’s father surfaced online, alleging that the singer had abandoned him despite his failing health. The man, who appeared frail in a viral video, said he suffered a stroke and had been unable to reach Asake for support. However, conflicting reports soon emerged, suggesting that the alleged father had been absent from Asake’s life for years. The revelation divided fans, with some urging Asake to assist him, while others accused the man of seeking financial benefits now that Asake is successful.

Asake’s alleged baby mama, identified as Adijat, also accused the singer of neglecting her and their daughter, Zeenat.

In response, Asake addressed the issue in a cryptic yet emotional message shared on TikTok.

Singing in Yoruba, he said, “You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God. My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”

However a few days after the issue rocked the internet, Asake's father revealed that the singer had agreed to buy him a house, settle his medical bills and take care of his daughter.

4. P-Square – The Okoye Family’s Endless Feuds

For over a decade, Psquare brothers Peter and Paul kept fans entertained with their music, quickly becoming an iconic and unforgettable duo. However, over time, their reputation became sullied with their never-ending family drama. Their infamous 2017 split was fuelled by internal disputes, including alleged interference from their elder brother, Jude Okoye. Although they reconciled in 2021, tensions resurfaced when Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita, made shocking allegations about their marriage.

Again in 2024, Paul confirmed that he and his twin had split during an interview with City FM saying, “Peter sent me a message that he was no longer interested. He told me to my face that he wants to quit."

Paul further revealed that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invited him in for questioning. In 2025, Jude was arrested over alleged fraud and subsequently let out on bail paid by Paul, who claimed Peter was the reason he was arrested.

5. Yul Edochie – Second Marriage Saga and Fallout with His First Wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shattered his image as a devoted family man when he revealed in 2022 that he had taken a second wife, fellow actress Judy Austin, and had a child with her. His first wife, May Edochie, publicly distanced herself, refusing to accept polygamy.