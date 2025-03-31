2Baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru replaces her surname with Idibia on social media

Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, has replaced her own surname with the singer’s.

Checks on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 30, show that her name on the social media platform now appears as ‘Honourable Natasha IDIBIA.’

The couple had sparked dating rumours in the aftermath of 2Face’s announcement of his divorce from Annie Idibia.

Weeks after 2Baba confirmed the divorce in controversial fashion on social media, he was seen in a video proposing to Natasha, going down on bended knee before the Edo State lawmaker.

Natasha could be seen in the video, excitedly saying yes with a visibly excited 2Baba rising to share a warm hug with his lover. He proceeded to spray money on her as they danced before he brought out a ring to put on her finger while friends and well-wishers cheered on.

The latest development with Natasha replacing her surname with Idibia comes days after Annie, 2Baba’s estranged wife, dropped ‘Ídibia’ and reintroduced herself as ‘Macaulay’ in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single of you and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favour. God bless you all. Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay”