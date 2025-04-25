Why Edo’s industrial park is drawing electronics manufacturers to the South

This park features a reliable gas fired power complex that solves energy challenges, a free trade area with generous tax and customs incentives, and seamless road connections to nearby seaports in Sapele and Warri.

Proximity to the University of Benin and technical colleges provides a steady supply of skilled graduates while on site innovation centers support research partnerships.

Together these factors offer electronics manufacturers a compelling package of stability, cost savings, and growth potential, and scalable production models and expansion prospects.

Dependable and affordable power

The park operates a dedicated 95 megawatt gas fired power plant that runs independently of the national grid. This continuous supply ensures electronics lines can run twenty four seven without unplanned stoppages. Manufacturers purchase power at predetermined below market rates which allows precise forecasting of utility costs and consistent product quality.

Free trade area perks

Designated as a free trade area the park offers companies duty free import of capital equipment and raw materials along with multiyear tax holidays. A single window customs centre streamlines the clearance process reducing time spent on paperwork and lowering trade costs. This allows manufacturers to invest more in production and workforce training rather than waiting on tariff refunds.

Efficient logistics network

Located on the main highway between Benin and Sapele the park provides direct road access to Sapele and Warri ports. This proximity cuts transit times dramatically allowing components from overseas to reach factory floors within two days. Finished electronics can be dispatched to domestic and export markets swiftly improving delivery reliability and customer satisfaction.

Skilled workforce and research support

Close to the University of Benin and several technical colleges the park draws graduates skilled in electronics engineering and information technology.

On site training centres and innovation hubs partner with local universities to offer joint research programmes and practical prototyping facilities. This ecosystem ensures a pipeline of qualified technicians and rapid problem solving.

Pro business climate and security

Edo State authorities have streamlined land leasing and regulatory approvals through a one stop investment office. Investors benefit from long term tenure agreements and fixed utility tariffs.

A professional security team patrols the park around the clock alongside monitored CCTV systems. These measures protect high value equipment and intellectual property and foster investor confidence.