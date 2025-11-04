TAFTA Empowers Female Entrepreneurs Through Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme (WEDP)

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) has successfully concluded its Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme (WEDP); a three-day hybrid bootcamp designed to equip female entrepreneurs with the practical knowledge, tools, and confidence to grow and scale their creative businesses.

The programme, held virtually over two days and in-person at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together TAFTA-trained women entrepreneurs from across Nigeria for an immersive learning experience centered on business growth, structure, and sustainability.

Over the course of the sessions, facilitators shared practical insights on transitioning from informal hustle to structured enterprise, financial management, mentorship and accountability, defining target audiences, and building credibility. Participants also learned how to identify market gaps and design innovative solutions that address real business needs. A key highlight of the programme was the elevator pitch session, where participants practiced delivering concise and compelling introductions of their businesses, an essential skill for winning clients and investors.

The in-person session featured a dynamic panel discussion with distinguished industry leaders, including Mr. Bayo Babatunde, Managing Director, Vistaris Advisory Hub Ltd; Faith Desmond, Business Growth Consultant, LeanX Support; Funto Ibuoye, CEO, Five28; and Uloma Nkemakolam, CEO, Pure Delight Edibles. The session, moderated by Chinedu Isagbah, Programs Manager at TAFTA, provided participants with valuable perspectives on how to balance creativity with structure and long-term business planning.

The event also featured a special appearance by Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder of Terra Kulture, who delivered an inspiring address to the participants, urging them to embrace consistency, innovation, and resilience as essential qualities for growth in today’s creative economy.

“Success in business is never by accident; it’s a mix of courage, consistency, and connection. To build something truly impactful, you must be willing to take risks, stay consistent through the grind, and keep innovating. Own your story, believe in your dream, and surround yourself with people, because at the heart of every thriving business are the people who believe in and support it”, said Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters in her keynote address to the participants.

In his welcome address, Joseph Umoibom, TAFTA Academy Lead said: “The Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme is more than just an event — it’s a gathering of bold, visionary women ready to transform their talents into purpose-driven enterprises that will impact lives and society. Everything we need to become great already lies within us; programmes like this simply give us the courage and clarity to act on it.”

As the programme concluded, participants expressed renewed motivation to apply the lessons learned in scaling their businesses, formalizing operations, and building networks of accountability. The WEDP provided not just technical training but also a community of support, enabling female entrepreneurs to share experiences, gain clarity, and discover new possibilities for growth.

The Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme reflects TAFTA’s broader mission to empower Nigeria’s creative sector through continuous learning, mentorship, and access to transformative opportunities. By investing in women, TAFTA continues to strengthen the creative economy — fostering a new generation of structured, confident, and impact-driven entrepreneurs ready to lead with purpose.

About TAFTA

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) is a creative hub committed to discovering, training, and mentoring young talents across Nigeria in various fields of the arts. Through practical projects, world-class curricula, and industry exposure, TAFTA empowers students to tell authentic African stories with global relevance.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: info@terraacademyforarts.com , follow @tafta_academy on Instagram, or connect with TAFTA Academy on Facebook.