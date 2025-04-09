Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Reward4Saving Promo 4.0: ₦130 million up for grabs!

Imagine a world where saving money does more than just secure your future; it rewards you with exciting cash prizes. That’s exactly what Stanbic IBTC Bank offers with the fourth season of the Reward4Saving Promo.

This edition is bigger, better, and packed with more opportunities, designed to make the habit of saving both rewarding and exciting.

At its core, the Reward4Saving Promo 4.0 is more than just a promotion; it’s a movement that empowers Nigerians to take control of their financial future by cultivating a strong saving habit. By saving a minimum of ₦10,000 in a Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for at least 30 days, you automatically qualify for a chance to win fantastic cash prizes in the monthly, quarterly, and grand finale draws.

What’s in it for you? Every month, 70 lucky winners will each receive ₦100,000. Every three months, one customer from Stanbic IBTC Bank’s seven business regions will win ₦1 million each, while a grand quarterly winner will walk away with ₦2 million. Finally, in the grand finale, two lucky customers will each take home a staggering ₦5 million!

Over the past three seasons, Stanbic IBTC Bank has rewarded more than 1,900 winners, distributing a total of ₦318 million in cash prizes. We are taking it even further this season, setting aside an impressive ₦130 million for 874 lucky winners.

Saving money can sometimes feel like a chore - something we do out of necessity. But what if it could be fun, rewarding, and even thrilling instead? That’s exactly what Reward4Saving Promo 4.0 is all about. By transforming savings into exciting opportunities, Stanbic IBTC Bank is not just promoting financial empowerment but also ensuring that the journey to financial security is enjoyable for everyone.

Starting is simple - open a Stanbic IBTC Bank Savings Account or @ease Wallet, save a minimum of ₦10,000, and maintain that balance for at least 30 days. That’s all it takes to automatically qualify for the draws. Existing account holders are also included, qualifying if they fund their savings account with a minimum of N10,000 and maintain the balance for 30 days in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallets. The more consistently one saves, the better their chances of winning, and they could be the next winner announced in the monthly, quarterly, or grand finale draws.

So, what are you waiting for? The Reward4Saving Promo 4.0 invites you to take control of your finances, plan for the future, and reward yourself along the way. Open your account, start saving, and prepare to win big!

