Olam Agri’s Animal Feed Business Awards 65 Scholarships in Annual Back-to-School Programme

From L-R: Sunday Makama; Chikun Council Secretary, Meena Khator, Alok Khator; VP MATS Olam Agri, Zhishiyi Peters, community recipient & her father, Joseph Garba; Kogunan Gbagyi of Chikun LGA, Somnath Mandal, VP Engineering/Plant Head, Olam Agri Kaduna, & Morenike Alayerogun, GM Human Resources, Olam Agri.

Olam Agri, a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, has successfully concluded the second edition of its Back-to-School Scholarship Programme, a significant initiative that has provided financial aid to a total of 65 students from staff families and host communities in Ilorin and Kaduna.

This initiative is part of Olam Agri’s Seeds for the Future (SFTF) initiative, which is committed to ensuring a secure and sustainable future for local populations. The programme reflects Olam Agri’s deep commitment to education, employee welfare, and community development, easing the financial burden of schooling while investing in Nigeria’s next generation of leaders.

Amit Agarwal, Business Head for Olam Agri’s Integrated Feed & Protein, emphasised the company’s dedication to education, “At Olam Agri, we see education as the cornerstone of national progress. This initiative is a tangible way of empowering young people to achieve their full potential while supporting families in our workforce and communities. We are delighted to see this initiative grow and have a positive impact on so many lives.”

Monica Bissala, a high school student from Kaduna and one of the scholarship recipients, shared her heartfelt gratitude. “I am so happy and thankful to Olam Agri for this scholarship. It will help my parents buy new books and school supplies. This support motivates me to study even harder and achieve my dreams.” Her story is just one of the many lives positively impacted by this initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme also received heartfelt appreciation from beneficiaries within the Olam Agri staff. Alamezie Chimankpa, a staff member and a parent of a scholar in Ilorin, remarked, “Olam Agri has always been a family, and this scholarship proves their commitment to our well-being. This gesture has brought immense relief to my family, and I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Community leaders also praised the company’s efforts. Mr Joseph Sauri Garba, the Kogunan Gbagyi of Chikun Local Government Area, a community leader from Kaduna, noted, “This programme shows that Olam Agri is not just a company in our community, but a true partner. By helping our children get a good education, they are building a stronger and more prosperous future for all of us. We are thankful for their continued partnership.” His words reflect the widespread community support for this initiative.

The Back-to-Scholarship Programme reflects Olam Agri’s vision that true business success is inseparable from social impact. By investing in the education of young people, the company not only supports families today but also helps build a skilled, resilient generation that will shape a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria.

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market-leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 35 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, wheat milling & pasta, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, animal feed & protein, cotton, wood products, rubber, sugar & bioenergy and risk management solutions, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and Agri-trade flows with 45.1 million MT in volume handled in 2024. Focused on transforming food, feed and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enabling farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future. Olam Agri Holdings Limited, which holds the Olam Agri business, is a 64.6% owned subsidiary of Olam Group. 35.4% of Olam Agri Holdings is owned by SALIC International Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olam Agri’s strategic partner, The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Company. For more information and to subscribe to our news alerts, please visithttps://www.olamagri.com/https://www.olamagri.com/.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Olam Group

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 22,000 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers. Through our purpose to ‘Re-imagine Global Agriculture and Food Systems’, Olam Group aims to address the many challenges involved in meeting the needs of a growing global population, while achieving positive impact for farming communities, our planet and all our stakeholders. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalisation on SGX-ST. Since June 2020, Olam Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global sustainable investment index series developed by FTSE Russell, following a rigorous assessment of Olam’s supply chain activities, impact on the environment and governance transparency. More information on Olam can be found at www.olamgroup.com. Follow @olam