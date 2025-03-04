MTN Nigeria sets new standard with industry-leading salary benchmark

MTN Nigeria has built a strong reputation for its commitment to competitive pay, setting it apart in a challenging economic environment. With a workforce of 1,809 employees, the company employs a unique compensation model that includes an annual salary review regardless of fluctuations in the naira.

This approach not only attracts top talent but also helps retain experienced staff and drive overall productivity.

Recent data shows that 84% of MTN Nigeria’s employees earn over ₦1 million per month. Even the lowest-paid employee earns an average of ₦458,333 monthly, which is roughly fifteen times the national minimum wage.

These robust compensation levels are central to the company’s strategy, as they help maintain high morale and foster a strong performance culture across the organisation.

MTN Nigeria’s salary policy reflects a broader commitment to investing in human capital. Unlike many competitors that tie pay raises strictly to individual performance or market conditions, MTN Nigeria conducts an annual review that factors in inflation and other economic variables.

This policy led to a remarkable 59.5% increase in the total wage bill in 2024, which rose from ₦42.7 billion in 2023 to ₦71.7 billion in 2024. Such significant growth in wage expenditure highlights the company’s determination to offer financial security and reward excellence, thereby ensuring that its workforce remains motivated and skilled.

In Nigeria’s dynamic telecom sector, which spans mobile networks, tower operations, internet services, and data centers, competitive salaries are essential.

The demand for skilled professionals such as engineers, network architects, software developers, and cybersecurity experts is high. MTN Nigeria’s approach to compensation not only attracts these professionals but also retains them, reinforcing the company’s leadership position in the market.

Industry experts regard MTN Nigeria's wage strategy as a benchmark for the entire telecom sector. Competitors like Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile often struggle to balance profitability with the need to offer competitive pay.

MTN Nigeria’s commitment to investing in talent demonstrates that well-compensated employees drive innovation and growth.