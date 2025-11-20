L’Oréal partners with Inter African Marketing & Dunes Duty Free to Opens Nigeria’s First Luxury Travel Retail Beauty Boutique at Abuja Airport

Global beauty leader L’Oréal has launched its first L’Oréal-only travel retail boutique in Africa, right here in Nigeria’s capital city. The new space, created in partnership with Inter-African Marketing (IAM), a major distributor of luxury beauty brands across Sub-Saharan Africa and Dunes Duty Free, brings a world-class luxury shopping experience to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria’s second-busiest airport and a key gateway for regional and international travellers.

Travellers explore the newly opened L’Oréal Travel Retail boutique at Abuja Airport A first-of-its-kind experience in Africa.

L-R : Johnny Lakhwani. Commercial director Inter African Marketing (IAM), Patrick Richmond Utomoibor; L’Oreal Travel Retail Area Manager for Africa, Milad Zeitoun Director of operations Dunes Duty Free.

The 50-square-metre boutique opened on November 6, welcoming guests from across the beauty and aviation industries. It features some of L’Oréal’s most iconic brands — YSL, Giorgio Armani, Lancôme, Prada, Valentino, Mugler, Viktor & Rolf, Ralph Lauren, and Maison Margiela alongside skincare favourites La Roche-Posay, Vichy, and CeraVe.

“This store was created for today’s Nigerian traveller, sophisticated, confident, and curious,” said Patrick Richmond Utomoibor, L’Oréal Travel Retail Area Manager for Africa. “It offers global luxury with an authentic touch, from personalised beauty consultations to design elements made by Nigerian artisans. Beyond beauty, this space reflects L’Oréal’s vision to promote sustainability and inclusivity, while shaping the future of travel retail experiences across Africa, where innovation meets authentic craftsmanship and responsible luxury”

A dedicated Beauty Advisor offer tailored beauty consultations for travellers on the go.

According to Johnny Lakhwani, Commercial Director at Inter-African Marketing (IAM), the new boutique represents a huge step forward for African travel retail.

“This is the first L’Oréal-only boutique in any African airport,” he said. “It shows that Nigeria is ready for high-end beauty experiences that match what you’d find in Dubai or Paris. Our travellers have always had the interest and spending power, now they have the space that reflects it

The Abuja boutique combines premium design, global brands, and local craftsmanship for an unforgettable shopping experience.

L-R : Patrick Richmond Utomoibor; L’Oreal Travel Retail Area Manager for Africa, Johnny Lakhwani. Commercial director Inter African Marketing (IAM).

Located at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, which handles nearly three million passengers annually, the new boutique positions Abuja as a growing hub for luxury shopping and innovation in West Africa.

By investing in local production and premium retail experiences, L’Oréal and IAM are expanding access to global beauty while supporting Nigeria’s creative economy; from skilled artisans to beauty advisors trained to international standards.

About Inter-African Marketing (IAM):

IAM is a leading distributor of luxury beauty brands in Sub-Saharan Africa, representing L’Oréal, Coty, LVMH, Puig, Chanel, and others. The company partners with airports and retailers across the region to bring world-class beauty and fragrance experiences to African consumers.

L-R : Patrick Richmond Utomoibor, L’Oreal Travel Retail Area Manager for Africa; Johnny Lakhwani. Commercial director Inter African Marketing (IAM); Milad Zeitoun Director of operations Dunes Duty Free.