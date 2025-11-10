In today’s fast-paced world, no one likes to be slowed down by a low battery. Whether you are on a long road trip, in an important meeting, or spending the weekend outdoors, running out of power can be frustrating. That’s why itel has introduced the PowerPulse I Turbo Series, a new generation of power banks designed to keep your devices and your life fully charged at all times. The introduction of these power banks strengthens itel as the POWER MASTER.

Launched on October 27, 2025, the PowerPulse I Turbo Series comes in two powerful models: PowerPulse I Turbo 27000mAh (A1980) and PowerPulse I Turbo 60000mAh (A1990).

Power That Lasts Long and Keeps You Comfortable

Imagine being in the middle of a presentation and your laptop battery hits 5%. With the PowerPulse I Turbo, that’s no longer a problem. Thanks to its 65W fast charging capability, this power bank can power not just your smartphone, but also your laptop and tablet; all at lightning speed. No more waiting for hours to get a full charge; the PowerPulse I Turbo can recharge your devices at maximum speed so you can stay focused on what matters.

If you love to travel, the 27000mAh (A1980) version is perfect for you. It’s flight-approved, meaning you can carry it on airplanes without any issues. Picture yourself on a long flight from Lagos to London or a road trip from Abuja to Calabar; you’ll have enough juice to charge your phone up to seven times or even power your laptop twice.

For those who need something more powerful, like families, entrepreneurs, or content creators who use multiple devices, the A1990 (60000mAh) model is a true home power hub. It’s ideal for people who rely on their gadgets for work and play. Whether you’re hosting a movie night during a power outage or editing videos in a remote location, the A1990 ensures your gadgets stay alive as long as you do.

Smart, Safe, and Super-Fast

Charging multiple devices at once can sometimes cause overheating or slow down charging speed, but the PowerPulse I Turbo Series just like other itel power banks solves that with PowerAI™ technology. This means it automatically adjusts the power output to suit each device, ensuring safe, heat-free, and efficient charging.

It also supports multiple ports, including Type-C and USB-A, allowing you to charge several gadgets simultaneously - your phone, smartwatch, tablet, Bluetooth speaker, or even your friend’s phone. Plus, with the LED display, you can see the exact battery percentage in real-time. No more guessing if you have enough power left before heading out.

And when it’s time to recharge the power bank itself, you don’t have to wait all day. The Turbo Power banks can fully recharge in just 1.5 hours (for the 27000mAh) or 3 hours (for the 60000mAh), thanks to its 65W input fast recharge. That’s faster than many smartphones recharge today!

itel’s Promise: Just Fast, Fully Charged

itel has always been about empowering everyday people with smart, reliable technology. The PowerPulse I Turbo Series continues that legacy. Its slogan, “Just Fast, Fully Charged,” captures exactly what it stands for: speed, convenience, and reliability.

With the PowerPulse I Turbo Series, life stays charged; anytime, anywhere; cementing itel as POWER MASTER in the power bank and charging category.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

For more information please visit: https://www.itel-life.com/