How Nigerians are hustling through rising transport costs

Embrace Ride Sharing and Carpooling - A growing number of Nigerians are forming carpool groups with colleagues and neighbours to share the burden of rising transport expenses. Rather than relying solely on individual journeys in crowded public transport, commuters are now coordinating shared rides using popular ride sharing platforms. This strategy not only cuts down on individual travel costs but also builds a sense of community among riders. Real life examples from cities like Lagos and Abuja show that regular carpooling arrangements have helped many save money while reducing stress on the road.

Explore Alternative Transport Options - For shorter distances or when time permits, many Nigerians are opting for alternative means such as tricycles, motorcycles, or even cycling. In urban areas where traffic congestion is a major issue, these alternatives often offer more direct routes and lower fares compared to traditional taxis and buses. In addition, some commuters are considering the use of mini buses or shared taxis that operate on fixed routes, providing a more stable and predictable cost structure. These options are becoming increasingly popular in both metropolitan and semi urban centers.