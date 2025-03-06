How Nigerians are hustling through rising transport costs

With rising fuel prices and increased operating costs, Nigerians are turning to alternative modes of transport, including ride sharing, carpooling, and off peak travel to reduce expenses. Faced with limited resources and the need to remain punctual, many are also leveraging technology for fare comparisons and adjusting work schedules.
The following guide outlines detailed tips from Nigerians who are managing these higher transport costs effectively while ensuring that daily travel remains efficient and affordable for commuters.
Embrace Ride Sharing and Carpooling - A growing number of Nigerians are forming carpool groups with colleagues and neighbours to share the burden of rising transport expenses. Rather than relying solely on individual journeys in crowded public transport, commuters are now coordinating shared rides using popular ride sharing platforms.
This strategy not only cuts down on individual travel costs but also builds a sense of community among riders. Real life examples from cities like Lagos and Abuja show that regular carpooling arrangements have helped many save money while reducing stress on the road.
Explore Alternative Transport Options - For shorter distances or when time permits, many Nigerians are opting for alternative means such as tricycles, motorcycles, or even cycling. In urban areas where traffic congestion is a major issue, these alternatives often offer more direct routes and lower fares compared to traditional taxis and buses.
In addition, some commuters are considering the use of mini buses or shared taxis that operate on fixed routes, providing a more stable and predictable cost structure. These options are becoming increasingly popular in both metropolitan and semi urban centers.
Plan Your Routes and Travel Off Peak - Experienced commuters emphasise the importance of planning journeys meticulously. By studying traffic patterns and identifying the least congested routes, many Nigerians are able to avoid surge pricing during peak hours.
Adjusting travel times to off peak periods not only results in lower fares but also leads to faster, more predictable commutes. This proactive approach requires a bit of research and flexibility, yet it has proven effective in helping individuals save a significant amount of money on daily travel.
ALSO READ: High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances
Leverage Technology for Fare Comparisons - Modern technology plays a crucial role in managing rising transport costs. Mobile applications that offer real time fare comparisons are now indispensable tools for many commuters.
These apps allow users to check the current rates on various transport platforms and choose the most cost effective option available at the time.
By monitoring fluctuations and promotions, Nigerians can make informed decisions that ensure they are getting the best deal possible on each journey. This level of awareness has become essential for anyone looking to navigate the high costs of urban travel.
Adjust Work Schedules or Work from Home - Where possible, many professionals in Nigeria are negotiating with their employers for flexible work arrangements. By shifting work hours to avoid the busiest and most expensive commute times or even opting for remote work when feasible, individuals can significantly cut down on daily travel expenses.
Employers in some sectors have recognised the benefits of this arrangement, leading to more widespread acceptance of flexible schedules. This not only helps in reducing commuting costs but also contributes to a better work life balance, which is increasingly valued in today’s fast paced environment.
As transport fares continue to rise, the ingenuity and resilience of Nigerians shine through in their everyday hustle. By combining traditional methods with modern technology and flexible working practices, commuters are effectively mitigating the financial challenges posed by soaring transport costs.
EXPLORE: How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria