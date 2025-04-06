CBN injects $197.71m to boost forex liquidity

On Friday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold 197.71 million dollars to authorised dealers in the foreign exchange market.

The apex bank’s Director of Financial Markets Department, Dr Omolara Duke, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She noted that the intervention aligned with the apex bank’s ongoing commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and supporting orderly market functioning.

According to Duke, the move reflects the CBN’s broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market.

She said the decision was largely influenced by recent movements in the FX market, driven by the announcement of new U.S. tariffs and declining crude oil prices.

“The CBN has observed recent fluctuations in the foreign exchange market between April 3 and April 4.

These are reflective of broader global macroeconomic shifts currently impacting several emerging markets and developing economies.

“These developments stem from the recent announcement by the United States government of new import tariffs on goods from several economies, triggering a period of adjustment across global markets,” she said.

Duke further said that crude oil prices had dropped by over 12 per cent, falling to approximately 65.50 dollars per barrel, introducing new challenges for oil-exporting nations like Nigeria.

She said that the CBN would continue to monitor both global and domestic market conditions.

She expressed confidence in the resilience of Nigeria’s foreign exchange framework, which is designed to adjust to evolving economic fundamentals.