Best-paying banks for entry-level staff and their estimated salaries

Banks are continuously raising the bar by offering attractive remuneration, comprehensive training programs, and robust career development opportunities. This article highlights some of the top banks that are known for rewarding entry level staff with impressive monthly net salaries based on industry data.
Below are the institutions that stand out for their commitment to nurturing new talent while providing a strong financial footing at the start of a promising career.
Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Chartered Bank tops the list with an estimated net salary of approximately N514,000 per month. Known for its global exposure and rigorous graduate training program, the bank offers a solid start for new graduates aiming for international standards.
Stanbic IBTC Bank
Stanbic IBTC Bank offers an estimated net salary of around N511,000 per month. Its structured career progression and comprehensive training initiatives provide fresh graduates with a competitive edge in the banking world.
Providus Bank
Providus Bank stands out with an estimated monthly net salary of about N433,000. The bank’s commitment to innovation and talent development makes it an appealing choice for graduates entering the industry.
GTBank
Guaranty Trust Bank offers different packages based on roles. For technology roles, the estimated net salary is around N433,000 per month while non technology roles typically start at about N325,000 per month with additional quarterly bonuses. This dynamic approach ensures that new talent is rewarded based on performance and skill set.
Wema Bank
Wema Bank is estimated to offer a net monthly salary of approximately N388,000. With a reputation for modern banking practices and continuous professional development, it has become a preferred destination for entry level staff.
UBA
United Bank for Africa provides new graduates with an estimated net salary of roughly N376,000 per month. UBA’s comprehensive training and mentorship programs help create a conducive environment for rapid career growth.
Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank rewards its entry level staff with an estimated net salary of about N360,000 per month. The bank focuses on creating opportunities for personal and professional advancement from the very beginning of a banking career.
Union Bank
Union Bank offers competitive packages with an estimated net salary of around N350,000 per month. The bank also provides substantial upfront allowances during the confirmation phase, giving new employees a noteworthy boost.
Sterling Bank
Sterling Bank is estimated to pay entry level staff a net monthly salary of approximately N327,000. The institution continues to evolve its remuneration structure to attract and retain talented graduates in an increasingly competitive market.
FBN
FBN differentiates between technology and non technology roles. Technology roles command an estimated net salary of about N420,000 per month while non technology roles start at around N312,000 per month.
This tailored approach ensures that skills and expertise are appropriately recognised and rewarded
Ultimately, these banks are leading the charge in nurturing fresh talent by offering competitive packages that not only reward hard work but also lay the foundation for a thriving career in Nigeria's dynamic financial sector.