Best-paying banks for entry-level staff and their estimated salaries

Wema Bank is estimated to offer a net monthly salary of approximately N388,000. With a reputation for modern banking practices and continuous professional development, it has become a preferred destination for entry level staff.

United Bank for Africa provides new graduates with an estimated net salary of roughly N376,000 per month. UBA’s comprehensive training and mentorship programs help create a conducive environment for rapid career growth.

Fidelity Bank rewards its entry level staff with an estimated net salary of about N360,000 per month. The bank focuses on creating opportunities for personal and professional advancement from the very beginning of a banking career.

Union Bank offers competitive packages with an estimated net salary of around N350,000 per month. The bank also provides substantial upfront allowances during the confirmation phase, giving new employees a noteworthy boost.

Sterling Bank is estimated to pay entry level staff a net monthly salary of approximately N327,000. The institution continues to evolve its remuneration structure to attract and retain talented graduates in an increasingly competitive market.

FBN differentiates between technology and non technology roles. Technology roles command an estimated net salary of about N420,000 per month while non technology roles start at around N312,000 per month.

This dynamic approach ensures that new talent is rewarded based on performance and skill set.