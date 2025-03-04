Top 5 best-paying banks for entry-level employees

Competitive salaries, attractive allowances, and ample growth opportunities make banking an appealing choice for new graduates. Among the numerous banks operating in Nigeria, some have earned a reputation for offering exceptionally good pay packages for entry-level staff.

This guide examines the top paying banks for newcomers to the industry and explains what sets them apart.

1) GTBank (Guaranty Trust Bank)

GTBank is widely recognized for its attractive salary packages that appeal to fresh graduates. The bank provides a solid base pay complemented by performance bonuses and various allowances.

New employees benefit from structured training programs designed to build their skills and prepare them for higher responsibilities.

ALSO READ: How data privacy laws are changing banking services in Africa

The bank's modern work environment and culture of meritocracy ensure that entry-level staff have a clear path for career progression, making it a top choice for those beginning their banking journey.

2) Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank is known for its strong emphasis on both professional development and competitive pay. With a reputation for stability and consistency, Zenith offers entry-level workers a favorable remuneration package along with a supportive work culture.

Regular performance reviews, incentive schemes, and opportunities for further training help employees grow while earning well above the national average. This focus on nurturing talent makes Zenith a desirable employer in the banking industry.

3) Access Bank

Access Bank stands out for its innovative approach to both operations and employee compensation. The bank provides an appealing combination of a competitive base salary, attractive allowances, and bonus opportunities.

For entry-level staff, Access Bank emphasises digital literacy and modern banking practices. Continuous learning and skill enhancement are part of the company’s culture, ensuring that new employees are well-equipped to contribute to the organization’s success while enjoying rewarding pay.

4) UBA (United Bank for Africa)

UBA offers a dynamic work environment where entry-level employees can enjoy a blend of competitive salaries and robust benefits. The bank is known for its comprehensive training programs and rapid career progression opportunities.

UBA’s performance-based incentives and structured mentorship initiatives help young professionals develop their skills quickly. This combination of financial reward and professional development attracts ambitious graduates eager to build a lasting career in banking.

5) First Bank of Nigeria

As one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, First Bank provides a stable and supportive platform for new talent. While its starting salaries may be slightly lower compared to some newer banks, its extensive training programs, strong legacy, and commitment to employee welfare make it a reliable choice.

First Bank offers consistent salary increments and a structured career path, ensuring that entry-level workers have ample opportunity to grow and succeed over time.