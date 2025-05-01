7 Best apps Nigerian workers can use to track overtime and allowances

Nigerian workers can now leverage mobile and web applications to log work time, calculate overtime at varying rates and track stipends like transport and meals. Top solutions support naira currency, work offline, generate detailed reports and integrate with payroll systems to streamline approvals.
Whether you are a salaried employee, freelancer or shift worker, these apps help you capture every billable minute and allowance, reduce errors in pay computation and simplify discussions with managers and HR.
The following tools will ensure you receive every naira you earn.
Toggl Track
Toggl Track offers one-tap time entry with project-based categorization so you can assign standard hours, overtime and allowances to different clients or tasks. Custom pay rates for regular and overtime work calculate earnings automatically. Offline mode records time without internet and syncs later. Exportable reports in PDF or CSV format break down hours and earnings, while integrations with payroll platforms like Xero and QuickBooks enable direct import of approved data.
HoursTracker
HoursTracker accommodates multiple pay tiers such as weekend, holiday and night-shift rates. You enter your base salary and the app computes overtime pay based on company rules. GPS-enabled clock-in ensures accurate location-based logging. The app also lets you record mileage and per-diem allowances in naira. Weekly and monthly summaries highlight total hours worked, overtime earnings and added stipends. Data exports simplify submission to HR or finance departments.
Jibble
Jibble provides free facial recognition and geofenced clock-in to verify attendance and prevent buddy punching. The admin dashboard allows supervisors to approve overtime entries and additional allowance requests. Detailed timesheets can be filtered by individual, project or pay period to show regular and overtime hours alongside allowance categories. Integration with payroll systems such as Sage and Zoho Payroll automates payment processing.
TimeSheet Mobile
TimeSheet Mobile features customisable timesheet templates including fields for overtime multipliers, shift differentials and allowance types like transport or meal stipends. You define company-specific rules, such as time-and-a-half after eight hours and the app applies them automatically. Built-in reminders prompt you to log overtime or allowances before the end of each day. PDF reports provide a clear breakdown of hours and extra earnings for manager review.
Fwends Overtime Calculator
Fwends Overtime Calculator is designed specifically for Nigerian workers. After entering basic pay, official work hours and allowance rates, the app calculates total overtime earnings and cumulative allowances. Its intuitive interface and default naira support require minimal configuration. Ideal for quick checks on the go, the tool helps freelancers and shift workers verify pay before payroll processing.
Harvest
Harvest pairs time tracking with expense capture so you can tag entries as overtime or allowance-related and attach photos of receipts. Automated reminders ensure no billable hour or eligible expense goes unrecorded. Visual dashboards compare regular, overtime and non-billable hours, helping you optimize work patterns. Harvest integrates with payroll and accounting software to consolidate approved data and accelerate reimbursement.
Zoho People
Zoho People is an all-in-one HR solution featuring a powerful timesheet module. Employees submit overtime and allowance claims directly in the app, while managers approve or reject with one click. The system applies predefined pay rules to calculate extra earnings and passes data to Zoho Payroll for seamless processing. Analytics on overtime trends and allowance costs help organizations manage labor expenses more strategically.
Using these apps will ensure that every extra hour and allowable expense is accurately recorded and compensated, giving Nigerian workers full visibility into their earnings and empowering them to claim every naira they rightfully deserve.
