Nigerian workers ‘worse off than ever’ under Tinubu - say labour leaders on May Day

As Nigerians marked May Day on Wednesday, the country’s leading labour unions – the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – issued a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, describing the plight of workers as the worst in the nation’s recent history.

The unions have renewed their demand for a review of the national minimum wage, currently set at ₦70,000, arguing that it no longer meets basic needs in the face of soaring inflation, new taxes, and increased tariffs.

Julius Laye, chairman of the TUC in Bayelsa State, said workers had been plunged into severe hardship following Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, a move that triggered a wave of economic challenges.

“You know that the government introduced several taxes, and the hike in tariffs has impacted the workers negatively.

“The economic policies and the removal of subsidies have led to hyperinflation, so the minimum wage has become inadequate,” Laye said.

Labour Unions Slam Tinubu’s Economic Policies

He added that essential services, such as healthcare, have become unaffordable for most workers.

“Even the minimum wage is not enough to cover Medicare. Incidentally, they have money to fly out to seek better medical attention, but the Nigerian workers do not have the means to do so,” Laye said.

“We are worse off in this administration than we had ever been at any other time,” he concluded.