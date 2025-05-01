May Day: President Tinubu salutes Nigerian workers, reaffirms commitment to welfare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt appreciation to Nigerian workers in a message marking this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

In a statement posted on his official X account, the President described workers as the “engine of our economy” and the “secret to our nation’s growth.”

“Happy Worker’s Day,” the post began. “You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation's growth. Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers' welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

The President's message struck a tone of unity and inclusivity, acknowledging the efforts of all categories of workers: young and old, entrepreneurs and employees, in both the public and private sectors.

“Here's to everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government employed, whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear Nation,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu’s message comes amid increasing calls from labour unions for improved wages and better working conditions in the face of rising inflation and economic hardship. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have repeatedly urged the federal government to take more decisive steps to cushion the effects of recent reforms.

According to NLC in a May Day celebration message, “It has been one anti-worker policy after another. From last May Day to today, it has been excruciating and painful.”