WHO Eritrea Supports the Ministry of Health Maternity Waiting Homes in remote areas with Essential Infection prevention and Control Equipment

Remarking, the best practices of Eritrea in reducing maternal and child mortality rate, strengthening the Maternity Waiting Homes will play role in maintaining the remarkable achievements. Thus, these essential equipments include twelve Washing Machines of 14 kilograms capacity and will be distributed to the twelve maternity waiting homes in the Southern Red Sea which is a remote area of the country. They are expected to supplement the ongoing effort to the Infection prevention and Control Interventions especially during the COVID-19 pandemic era.